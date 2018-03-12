Grape Jelly is a hybrid cross that grows colorful, multifaceted buds with exciting flavors. Created by Mary Jones and Uncle Spaceman, this strain is a cross of OG Glue and Sweet Purple D (Island Sweet Skunk x NYC Diesel x Purple Mist). It develops teardrop-shaped buds with green and purple foliage that is slowly overtaken with resin as the buds mature. Grape Jelly can obliterate anxiety while keeping the consumer’s mind clear. The lingering buzz rests in the body, but keeps the mind focused and centered. This strain is a great option for reducing stress and anxiety while maintaining productive energy.
Strain spotlight
