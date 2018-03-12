ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Jelly
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Grape Jelly
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 21 reviews

Grape Jelly

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 21 reviews

Grape Jelly

Grape Jelly is a hybrid cross that grows colorful, multifaceted buds with exciting flavors. Created by Mary Jones and Uncle Spaceman, this strain is a cross of OG Glue and Sweet Purple D (Island Sweet Skunk x NYC Diesel x Purple Mist). It develops teardrop-shaped buds with green and purple foliage that is slowly overtaken with resin as the buds mature. Grape Jelly can obliterate anxiety while keeping the consumer’s mind clear. The lingering buzz rests in the body, but keeps the mind focused and centered. This strain is a great option for reducing stress and anxiety while maintaining productive energy.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for stellablue33
Member since 2018
One of the prettiest flowers I've ever been able to pop open and squeeze all its fresh goodness out through smell, look, color, and that TASTE!!! My lord its like heaven. Wonderful feeling smoking it as well as in the concentrated form. Too good to ever pass up!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Pradap
Member since 2018
Very strong!!! It gives you a energetic cloud 9 high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KryptoChronicTigerFunk
Member since 2018
Frosty purple nuggets with beautiful shades of light green and purple with light orange hairs and an amazing sweet, fresh smell and taste that actually closely resembles a certain kind of grape. The smell is unique. This is a VERY relaxing strain. Definitely a good one for after a long day of work. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Don’tStepOnTheGrass
Member since 2018
Great!!!! Outstanding for daytime use. Energetic, nice easy head high, and great body buzz. Loved it while i was on vacation in San Diego.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for SativaMofo420
Member since 2018
Paid a bit more but when i tried it I understood why. The taste was absolutely amazing and was consistent through 3/4 of the bowl.To me it smells like some really good smelling shampoo lol. Super potent in a good way but if you're new and come across this strain then I'd take it easy at first. Proba...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Grape Jelly nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Jelly nearby.

Products with Grape Jelly

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Jelly nearby.

Most popular in