HybridTHC 20%CBD

Grape Pearls

aka Grape Pearl

Grape Pearls is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Silver Pearls. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Pearls has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Grape Pearls is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Pearls effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Pearls when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pearls features flavors like grape, banana, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Grape Pearls typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Grape Pearls is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Pearls, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight