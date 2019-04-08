ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Grape Vine
Grape Vine

Grape Vine

From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.

Avatar for AuntieMaryGoldenleaf
Member since 2017
I used it for some major nausea I was feeling after a stomach bug... it helped!! Bud and H2O remedy anything. But I do agree with Boy Nutella... the actual smoke doesn’t taste like grape... however, if you’ve ever rolled up your grass in some of those flavored rollies... then yes, at the end of my s...
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Beeluis7
Member since 2018
A beautiful strain with deep purple buds and orange hairs. Flavor was very earthy but pleasant. Made my body feel heavy and warm, perfect before bed.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hippiemama21
Member since 2019
I'm honestly surprised this strain doesn't yet have more reviews, as it's quickly becoming a new favorite of mine. Sweet and heavy-hitting, I took a gamble and purchased a discounted seeded half ounce from the dispensary I usually shop. It's potent, not needing to smoke much to get your desired e...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ElidaN
Member since 2019
I love this; especially in the disposable pen. Truly old school 1 hit wonder.
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Grape Ape
Do-Si-Dos
Grape Vine

