stock photo similar to Grapechata
Grapechata
write a review
Grapechata is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Grapechata is a potent cross of Horchata and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Grapechata's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapechata, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to GrapechataOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grapechata products near you
Similar to Grapechata near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—