Indica

30 reviews

Gravity

Calming

Calculated from 30 reviews

Gravity

Gravity is an indica strain of marijuana that, due to its high CBD content, is becoming a popular recommendation for the treatment of chronic pain and the stress often associated with chronic pain conditions. The strain comes from Hash Plant and Northern Lights stock and, as expected, delivers a strong body sensation that makes this a popular nighttime strain. Effects can be more active for some but will still offer deep relaxation. Gravity’s dense buds will have a nice contrast of coppery-red hairs and should have a floral aroma and a sweet and sour fruit taste.

Effects

21 people reported 155 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 47%
Hungry 42%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 61%
Pain 57%
Insomnia 19%
Depression 14%
Muscle spasms 14%
Dry mouth 47%
Dry eyes 33%
Dizzy 14%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

30

Avatar for Bacon420
Member since 2013
The budtender at Rocky Road in Colorado Springs recommended this strain for pain since they were out of cotton candy and banana kush. The smell was very strong but smoked through pipe or bubbler there is almost no taste and no cough. It's soooo smooth and has a great smell when burnt, like the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I use this strain for medicinal purposes related to lymphoma. It has been a huge help in giving me an appetite, controlling nausea, and overcoming taste changes after chemotherapy. Although it does help with pain, it is not as helpful with that as I thought it would be, and the relief from pain is...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for NZRT
Member since 2012
Lived up to its name. I succumbed to the effects of gravity and had to lie down and nap soon after medicating. I expected to be clear-headed and focused like with some other high-cbd strains, but this one was really good at reminding me I need to catch up on some sleep. Good as seizure control, t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for princessarsenic
Member since 2011
Gravity is defiantly one powerful strain! True to it's name this is one heavy strain, a hybrid, but definitely an Indica dominate strain! Very rapid onset stone especially in my body and eyes, however the strong stone didn't last too long and the intense effects trailed off into a pretty mellow and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for jwire
Member since 2012
This is a good night time high CBD strain. It might be OK to use during the day, but I think it did make my eyes tired and dry. And I prefer not to "look stoned" when I am out and about. I tried some, then did about an hour of work on the computer without realizing it. Did not feel loopy or lethargi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Gravity

