Green Poison is a dangerously flavorful indica cross championed by Sweet Seeds. It pulls you in with a fruity and floral aroma, then delivers a potent dose of euphoria and body-numbing relaxation. Don’t be fooled by the lethal name: the only thing Green Poison kills is pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. Growers should bear in mind that Green Poison is particularly susceptible to fungi, but those up to the challenge will want to wait 7 weeks for this indica to finish flowering indoors or near the end of September outside.

100 people reported 858 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 45%
Hungry 42%
Stress 34%
Insomnia 28%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

Strain
Green Poison
Strain child
Red Poison
New Strains Alert: Big Bang, Frisian Dew, Green Poison, Jamaican Lion, and Purple Gorilla
Most popular in