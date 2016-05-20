ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Grimmdica
Indica

4.5 16 reviews

Grimmdica

Legendary Canadian breeders Brothers Grimm Seeds are back at it, reworking some of their original genetics and re-releasing classic seed lines that are hoarded and coveted by those in the know. With Grimmdica, they have crossed their heirloom Sensi Hash Plant with their favorite Afghani male to produce a truly old-school indica hybrid. The blissful, tranquilizing euphoria and rich, acrid hash flavor with hints of pine are sure to please lovers of classic indica strains everywhere.

Avatar for smokeygetdown
Member since 2019
Purchased this strain from the Harvest located in North Port. Definitely an Indica, put me down pretty hard. Not necessarily sleepy but super relaxed. Helped with the pains in my legs and feet as well. 9/10
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ReeferMadniss
Member since 2019
Got this at Harvest in Longwood - only $35/eighth. Very mellow smoke and relaxed high throughout. Light euphoria coupled with tension relief makes it a winner for me in the evening.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mhg2
Member since 2019
Great for relaxing! Harvest started carrying this strain last week and it’s one of my favorites. Great for anxiety without making you too tired. I was able to relax and still get some work done around the house
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for persephoneluv
Member since 2019
great. i smoke a G preroll each night. I rolled a .6g doob of this. I only needed half of it... it put me out. xD Needless to say 22 yrs of smoking, i am a hard one to say "im good".. but this one- I'm good.. LOL
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 91b10
Member since 2019
I lean more towards the Indica's plant. I like to feel my smoke. With the Sativa's I don't get anything except good tasteing pot. No affects, nothing. Plus I have PTSD and chronic pain. So the Indica's are my best route. And I must say if your in pain or just need to melt and relax. This little newc...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Hash Plant
Afghani
Grimmdica

