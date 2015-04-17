ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 44 reviews

GRiZ Kush

aka Griz OG

GRiZ Kush

GRiZ Kush is a custom strain bred by Native Roots in collaboration with RootSeller Genetics. This exclusive hybrid blend of Tangerine Haze and Pakistani Chitral Kush genetics was hand-selected by the musician GRiZ based on his favorite flavors and desired effects. The strain was developed to have an earthy, citrus aroma and a balance between heady sativa energy and relaxing indica effects. The buds present themselves with a hint of purple coloring and carry a robust tangerine flavor with a hint of pine from the Kush undertones. The complex flavor of GRiZ Kush brings with it a wave of euphoric laughter and a burst of creative energy that relaxes anxieties while stimulating the appetite.

28 people reported 180 effects
Happy 71%
Relaxed 57%
Creative 50%
Euphoric 42%
Giggly 42%
Depression 17%
Anxiety 17%
Stress 14%
ADD/ADHD 14%
Cramps 10%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

44

Lineage

First strain parent
Pakistani Chitral Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangerine Haze
parent
Strain
GRiZ Kush

