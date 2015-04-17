GRiZ Kush is a custom strain bred by Native Roots in collaboration with RootSeller Genetics. This exclusive hybrid blend of Tangerine Haze and Pakistani Chitral Kush genetics was hand-selected by the musician GRiZ based on his favorite flavors and desired effects. The strain was developed to have an earthy, citrus aroma and a balance between heady sativa energy and relaxing indica effects. The buds present themselves with a hint of purple coloring and carry a robust tangerine flavor with a hint of pine from the Kush undertones. The complex flavor of GRiZ Kush brings with it a wave of euphoric laughter and a burst of creative energy that relaxes anxieties while stimulating the appetite.