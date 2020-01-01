ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Guava Jelly is a complex cross of Wedding Cheesecake, Durban Poison, OG Kush, and Strawberry Kush. This strain will offer a medley of tropical smells and flavors, making it a delight to smoke. Most strains this flavorful tend to be mellow on the THC and rely on a complex terpene profile to drive the experience, however this strain is quite potent. It’s noted for providing a pleasant euphoria in your brain and an easy relaxation in your bones, offering a little bit of everything to make your day go by a little smoother. Guava Jelly is also a great strain for new consumers in need of a high-THC strain, as it is not known to ignite anxiety.

Strain spotlight

