Gummo by Gabriel Cannabis is a unique, fruity cross of flavorful genetics. It was created by crossing Bubble Gum and Orange Bud, and emits a bouquet full of tart citrus and sweet fruit. This strain tastes like it smells with effects that are surprisingly laid back, even with the strain’s bright terpene profile. Anticipate calming physical effects that are juxtaposed against a happy and euphoric mental state. Enjoy Gummo throughout the day to elevate mood and tame pain.