Hybrid

4.4 19 reviews

Gummo

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 19 reviews

Gummo

Gummo by Gabriel Cannabis is a unique, fruity cross of flavorful genetics. It was created by crossing Bubble Gum and Orange Bud, and emits a bouquet full of tart citrus and sweet fruit. This strain tastes like it smells with effects that are surprisingly laid back, even with the strain’s bright terpene profile. Anticipate calming physical effects that are juxtaposed against a happy and euphoric mental state. Enjoy Gummo throughout the day to elevate mood and tame pain.

Effects

15 people reported 138 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 46%
Focused 33%
Stress 53%
Depression 40%
Insomnia 40%
Anxiety 40%
Pain 26%
Dry mouth 53%
Dizzy 33%
Dry eyes 26%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Gummo

