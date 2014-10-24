Bred by Soma Seeds, Haze Heaven is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid whose classic genetics derive from Northern Lights #5, Haze, Afghani, and Hawaiian. Its heritage equips this strain with diverse qualities that appease the connoisseur as well as the commercial grower; large buds packed with resin show off Haze Heaven's indica dominance, but the buzzing energy expected from Haze hybrids is still present alongside mellow, relaxing effects. Hints of musk and spice can be detected on the inhale, balancing flavors from both indica and sativa sides of the family. This variety still takes about 10 to 11 weeks to finish flowering, but growers with enough skill to successfully cultivate Haze Heaven are typically rewarded with generous yields.