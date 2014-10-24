ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Haze Heaven
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Haze Heaven

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 13 reviews

Haze Heaven

Haze Heaven

Bred by Soma Seeds, Haze Heaven is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid whose classic genetics derive from Northern Lights #5, Haze, Afghani, and Hawaiian. Its heritage equips this strain with diverse qualities that appease the connoisseur as well as the commercial grower; large buds packed with resin show off Haze Heaven's indica dominance, but the buzzing energy expected from Haze hybrids is still present alongside mellow, relaxing effects. Hints of musk and spice can be detected on the inhale, balancing flavors from both indica and sativa sides of the family. This variety still takes about 10 to 11 weeks to finish flowering, but growers with enough skill to successfully cultivate Haze Heaven are typically rewarded with generous yields.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

write a review

Find Haze Heaven nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Haze Heaven nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Strain
Haze Heaven

Products with Haze Heaven

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Haze Heaven nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Blue Heron, Haze Heaven, Grimace, Garlic Bud, and Nurse Jackie
New Strains Alert: Blue Heron, Haze Heaven, Grimace, Garlic Bud, and Nurse Jackie