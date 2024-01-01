stock photo similar to Head Cake
Hybrid

Head Cake

Head Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Headband. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Head Cake is a decadent treat for the senses, with a complex flavor profile and a potent high that can satisfy both recreational and medical users. Head Cake is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Head Cake effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Head Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Head Cake features flavors like vanilla, nutty, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and peppery aroma. The average price of Head Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Head Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it. You might be pleasantly surprised by its delicious taste and powerful effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Head Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Head Cake strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Happy

Relaxed

Head Cake strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Head Cake strain reviews1

