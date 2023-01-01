Helado
aka Pink Helado
Helado is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mochi and Runtz. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Helado is a creamy and fruity strain that delivers a powerful high of relaxation and euphoria. Helado is 30.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Helado effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Helado when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by HeadStash Only, Helado features flavors like vanilla, apricot, and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Helado typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Helado is also known as White Gushers or White Gusherz, and has a dense and frosty appearance. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Helado, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
