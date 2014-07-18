ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 54 reviews

Hollywood OG

aka Hollywood OG Kush, Hollywood Kush

Hollywood OG

Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.

Effects

Relaxed 51%
Happy 37%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 35%
Euphoric 32%
Stress 35%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 18%
Nausea 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Headache 10%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

54

New Strains Alert: Hollywood OG, Critical Jack, Blackberry Lime Haze, Jamaican Dream, and White Dragon
