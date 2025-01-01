Holy GMOly is a hybrid cannabis strain released by Sol Canna in 2025. It is a complex genetic cross of many beloved strains, blending Red Pop x Runtz x GMO x Banana OG x Blackberry x Bubba Kush x Fire OG x GSC. This heady combination creates a potent, heavy-hitting strain that offers consumers and medical patients uplifting, happy, and energetic effects that may also help with symptoms of fatigue and depression. Holy GMOly grows easily into tall, narrow plants in shades of purple, covered in off-white trichomes; its terpene profile blends the garlic and umami notes of GMO with a sugary, fruity candy twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy GMOly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







