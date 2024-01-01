stock photo similar to Hot Mess
Hybrid

Hot Mess

Hot Mess is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Glue Sniffer and Trainwreck. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Hot Mess is a rare and exclusive strain from Twenty 20 Genetics, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Hot Mess is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a racy high. Leafly customers tell us Hot Mess effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Mess when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Twenty 20 Genetics, Hot Mess features flavors like lime, mint, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Hot Mess typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Hot Mess is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Mess, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Hot Mess

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hot Mess products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hot Mess near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Hot Mess strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.