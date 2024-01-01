stock photo similar to Ice Cream Project
Hybrid

Ice Cream Project

Ice Cream Project is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake #3 and Project 4516. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Ice Cream Project is a creamy and sour citrus strain that delivers a high that’s uplifting and euphoric. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of depression, inflammation, and mood swings thanks to its high levels of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool. Ice Cream Project is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Cream Project effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and lifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Cream Project when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Ice Cream Project features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and fuel-like aroma. The average price of Ice Cream Project typically ranges from $30-$50 per gram. Ice Cream Project is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re enjoying a scoop of ice cream with a twist, Ice Cream Project might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Project, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

