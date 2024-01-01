stock photo similar to Iced Out Cake
Iced Out Cake

Iced Out Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Iced Out Cake is named for its frosty appearance and sweet flavor, as well as its relaxing and euphoric effects. Iced Out Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Iced Out Cake effects include feeling calm, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Iced Out Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Iced Out Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a zesty aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Iced Out Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Iced Out Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries in the US. If you’re looking for a balanced hybrid that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your body, look no further than Iced Out Cake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Iced Out Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

