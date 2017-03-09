ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Industrial Plant was one of the first strains of cannabis to be developed to thrive under the artificial lights of indoor gardens. Its stable genetics and large yields have made it an exceptional commercial Dutch strain. To produce this hybrid Dinafem Seeds crossed Afghani with Thai genetics. The result is a skunky, citrus aroma with hints of wood and spice that sweeten to fruity hints of bubblegum when ground into shake. The effects of Industrial Plant are balanced and uplifting, and while not overpowering, they do provide a sense of peaceful relaxation that won’t completely kill your motivation.

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Industrial Plant

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

