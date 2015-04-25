Jacky White is a 75% sativa strain bred by Paradise Seeds, who crossed the legendary Jack Herer sativa with a resinous White Widow hybrid. She introduces herself with a sweet grapefruit and citrus aroma, which leads the way into Jacky White’s well-balanced head and body effects. Lofty euphoria lifts the mind into an upbeat cerebral space, while the indica in her softens the racy sativa effects with a deep, physical calm. Since her debut in 2005, growers have cherished Jacky White for her hardiness, stability, fast flowering, and plentiful yields.
