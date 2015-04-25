ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jacky White
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jacky White

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.4 57 reviews

Jacky White

aka Jack White

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 57 reviews

Jacky White

Jacky White is a 75% sativa strain bred by Paradise Seeds, who crossed the legendary Jack Herer sativa with a resinous White Widow hybrid. She introduces herself with a sweet grapefruit and citrus aroma, which leads the way into Jacky White’s well-balanced head and body effects. Lofty euphoria lifts the mind into an upbeat cerebral space, while the indica in her softens the racy sativa effects with a deep, physical calm. Since her debut in 2005, growers have cherished Jacky White for her hardiness, stability, fast flowering, and plentiful yields.

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 318 effects
Happy 52%
Relaxed 50%
Energetic 47%
Euphoric 47%
Focused 34%
Stress 40%
Depression 36%
Pain 29%
Nausea 22%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

57

write a review

Find Jacky White nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jacky White nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Jacky White

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Jacky White

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jacky White nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Jacky White, Blue Dynamite, Canna-Tsu, Lashkar Gah, and More
New Strains Alert: Jacky White, Blue Dynamite, Canna-Tsu, Lashkar Gah, and More

Most popular in