Jawbreaker
Jawbreaker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Grape Pie. This strain is a sweet and fruity delight that lives up to its name with its candy-like aroma and flavor. Jawbreaker is 20%-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jawbreaker effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jawbreaker when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and nausea. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jawbreaker features flavors like grape, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jawbreaker typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Jawbreaker is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jawbreaker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to JawbreakerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jawbreaker products near you
Similar to Jawbreaker near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—