Jesus, not to be confused with Jesus OG, is a Seattle staple grown by Solstice. This hybrid is a cross between White Widow and Blue Dynamite, a combination that gives rise to pungent, resin-loaded buds that smell of sweet lemon and herbs. Its cerebrally-focused effects give way to happy moods and outbursts of giggles, with soothing full-body relaxation trailing close behind.
