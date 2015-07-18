ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Jesus
Hybrid

4.6 58 reviews

Jesus

Jesus

Jesus, not to be confused with Jesus OG, is a Seattle staple grown by Solstice. This hybrid is a cross between White Widow and Blue Dynamite, a combination that gives rise to pungent, resin-loaded buds that smell of sweet lemon and herbs. Its cerebrally-focused effects give way to happy moods and outbursts of giggles, with soothing full-body relaxation trailing close behind.

Effects

37 people reported 265 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 54%
Uplifted 43%
Euphoric 37%
Creative 35%
Pain 32%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%

Reviews

58

Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I smoked this great plant recently...at a concert...and it surpassed all expectations. The euphoria was clear and persistent. Everything seemed hilarious and we were all the greatest comedians on earth. We ended up smoking this with fellow MJ lovers after the show and they were all amazed by the eff...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Jesus is definitely the right name for this strain, it's a super potent Hybrid and a very potent smoke. As soon as you exhale and feel it's effects you'll understand why it's named Jesus. I can smoke this strain day or night and it helps alot with headaches, spams, anxiety and depression. Definitely...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for 74Tiger
Member since 2014
I really like this new version of Jesus by Solstice for a few reasons... First is the huge, dense colas frosty with tricomes, so this plant was well cared for and it shows! Second, I love the aroma; the cured bud is spicy with notes of Vanilla, but when you smoke it, the smell changes to mildly nu...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bigdaddyjoeleo
Member since 2016
I loved this strain. Almost immediately upon the first exhale, my back and leg pain vanished. It was also a little bit trippy and it played some games with my mind, but in a good way. It relaxed me and took away all of my ailments. The sleep I had while I was on this was fantastic too. Great strain ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NOTN
Member since 2015
I would describe the feeling Jesus provides as cool, calm, and collected. Despite the relatively high THC content, Jesus was not too heavy. I felt relaxed and mellow and would recommend this strain for easing anxiety and for pain relief.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Blue Dynamite
White Widow
Jesus

