HybridTHC 19%CBD

Jimi's Punch

aka Jimmy's Punch

Jimi’s Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Silver Haze and Purple Punch. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Jimi’s Punch is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco Labs, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Jimi’s Punch is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Jimi’s Punch effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jimi’s Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, Jimi’s Punch features flavors like citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Jimi’s Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Jimi’s Punch is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jimi’s Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

