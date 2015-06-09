ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kaia Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kaia Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 15 reviews

Kaia Kush

Kaia Kush

Created by Apothecary Genetics, Kaia Kush is a 60% sativa cross between Super Silver Haze and OG Kush. This earthy, spicy hybrid is perfect for daytime consumption, with creative and relaxing effects that won’t impede your productivity. Kaia Kush’s full onset can be slow, but be patient while dosing: once effects kick in, they tend to stick around for a long time. Pain, appetite loss, depression, and fatigue are flushed away without that feeling of being overly medicated. This first place champion of the 2007 Amsterdam High Times Cannabis Cup is suitable for outdoor grows as well as indoor gardens, with a flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

write a review

Find Kaia Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kaia Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kaia Kush
User uploaded image of Kaia Kush

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kaia Kush

Products with Kaia Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kaia Kush nearby.

Most popular in