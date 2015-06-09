Created by Apothecary Genetics, Kaia Kush is a 60% sativa cross between Super Silver Haze and OG Kush. This earthy, spicy hybrid is perfect for daytime consumption, with creative and relaxing effects that won’t impede your productivity. Kaia Kush’s full onset can be slow, but be patient while dosing: once effects kick in, they tend to stick around for a long time. Pain, appetite loss, depression, and fatigue are flushed away without that feeling of being overly medicated. This first place champion of the 2007 Amsterdam High Times Cannabis Cup is suitable for outdoor grows as well as indoor gardens, with a flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks.