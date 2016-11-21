ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.5 46 reviews

Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.

33 people reported 206 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 51%
Focused 42%
Euphoric 39%
Hungry 33%
Pain 30%
Stress 24%
Depression 21%
Muscle spasms 21%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 24%
Headache 9%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 6%

AK-47
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Kalashnikova

