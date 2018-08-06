ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Karmarado OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Karmarado OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 4 reviews

Karmarado OG

Karmarado OG

Karmarado OG was created by Karma Genetics and Cannarado Genetics in Colorado. Its parent genetics include Triangle Kush, SFV OG Kush, and White OG. White OG and Triangle Kush have both won Cannabis Cups in 2010 and 2013, and when crossed with the powerful SFV OG Kush, the result is a full-body indica with a strong Kush flavor and notes of pine and citrus. With dense buds covered in trichomes that come from its parent strain The White, Karmarado OG is a powerful and beautiful plant that will do the trick when you’re looking to settle in for a long movie.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Karmarado OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Karmarado OG nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
White OG
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Strain
Karmarado OG

Products with Karmarado OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Karmarado OG nearby.

Most popular in