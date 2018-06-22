Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
22
JazztobaccOG
mrclassic29
Santanathekid
CannabisHead501st
Tony08
Find Kashmir Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kashmir Kush nearby.
Products with Kashmir Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Kashmir Kush nearby.