Kashmir Kush

Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.

Avatar for JazztobaccOG
Member since 2017
This is a true connoisseur strain. As other OG kush phenotypes continue to genetically break down due to extended, multigenerational cloning, some talented breeders out there are diligently restoring and improving our communal arsenal of excellent kush. If you loove smoking Sour D, OG Kush, and ...
EuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for mrclassic29
Member since 2016
This is a very intense high but a relaxing one, once you lay down ( if you aren’t already) you’ll really feel it come on great body high a little more focused in the head area, buds are very icy. The smell is very danky and lingers even after you’ve put it away. When you smoke out of a blunt it burn...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Santanathekid
Member since 2018
Became one of my favorites by accident, the relaxation this strain produces is beyond amazing.
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for CannabisHead501st
Member since 2018
Very pleasantly surprised with this minty, piney, and berry flavored strain. Potency is up there too with it's minty exhale flavor almost changing into coffee tones toward the end of exhale. It's high, definitely very high on my rating scale to me it's 9.87 / 10 and strain is smooth and relaxing ...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tony08
Member since 2015
Very great Indica strain makes my customers feel very relaxed and in a great mood!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
