Nightshade
Nightshade effects are mostly calming.
Nightshade potency is higher THC than average.
Nightshade is a indica weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, aroused, and hungry. Nightshade has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Nightshade, before let us know! Leave a review.
Nightshade sensations
Nightshade helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
