A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
DidYouSaySomething
Volkstah
Picasso2
MzTrillz
CamSiebenmark93
Find Killer Grape nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Killer Grape nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Killer Grape
Hang tight. We're looking for Killer Grape nearby.