King's Kush, bred by Green House Seeds, derives from OG Kush and the elusive Grape strain. With gradual but powerful effects, King's Kush is famous for its potency and shiny trichromes during flowering. This strain comes across as sweet and sour with a powerful and tangy grape scent, as well as some hints of lavender. The flowering time for King Kush is approximately 9 weeks, at which point purple and blue hues may appear in its foliage.