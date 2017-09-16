ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. King's Kush
Indica

4.2 346 reviews

King's Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 346 reviews

King's Kush

King's Kush, bred by Green House Seeds, derives from OG Kush and the elusive Grape strain. With gradual but powerful effects, King's Kush is famous for its potency and shiny trichromes during flowering. This strain comes across as sweet and sour with a powerful and tangy grape scent, as well as some hints of lavender. The flowering time for King Kush is approximately 9 weeks, at which point purple and blue hues may appear in its foliage.

Effects

251 people reported 2223 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 57%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 39%
Pain 50%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

346

Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
King's Kush
Strain child
Ace Killer OG
child

