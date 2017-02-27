Ace Killer OG is an indica strain that boasts a high THC content and a pungent diesel aroma. Bred from White Fire OG, King’s Kush, Kosher Kush, and a mystery strain, Ace Killer OG inherits a heavy blanket of snow-like resin and hard-hitting effects that can stupefy even the most seasoned veteran.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
42
Find Ace Killer OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ace Killer OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ace Killer OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Ace Killer OG nearby.