ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ace Killer OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ace Killer OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.9 42 reviews

Ace Killer OG

aka Ace Killer, Ace Killer OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

Ace Killer OG

Ace Killer OG is an indica strain that boasts a high THC content and a pungent diesel aroma. Bred from White Fire OG, King’s Kush, Kosher Kush, and a mystery strain, Ace Killer OG inherits a heavy blanket of snow-like resin and hard-hitting effects that can stupefy even the most seasoned veteran.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

more reviews
write a review

Find Ace Killer OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ace Killer OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
User uploaded image of Ace Killer OG
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
King's Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Ace Killer OG

Products with Ace Killer OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ace Killer OG nearby.