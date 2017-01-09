Formally Queso, this wonderful hybrid was created in 2011 by Kannabia Seeds using Cheese and Afghani genetics. Kiss is a hybrid strain that provides powerful body effects and mood elevation. This potent flower is typically used to relieve pain, anxiety, and insomnia while offering a pugent cheese-like aroma. This aroma comes from the assumed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk, speaking to the 65/35 Indica-dominiant split described by Kannabia. Hailing from Spain, this savory international delight is a treat for anyone lucky enough to get their hands caked with the kiefy dust of this Europian native.