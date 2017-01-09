ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kiss
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Kiss
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.2 10 reviews

Kiss

aka Queso

Kiss

Formally Queso, this wonderful hybrid was created in 2011 by Kannabia Seeds using Cheese and Afghani genetics. Kiss is a hybrid strain that provides powerful body effects and mood elevation. This potent flower is typically used to relieve pain, anxiety, and insomnia while offering a pugent cheese-like aroma. This aroma comes from the assumed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk, speaking to the 65/35 Indica-dominiant split described by Kannabia. Hailing from Spain, this savory international delight is a treat for anyone lucky enough to get their hands caked with the kiefy dust of this Europian native.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

write a review

Find Kiss nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kiss nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Kiss

Products with Kiss

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kiss nearby.

Most popular in