Kushadelic from Soma Seeds mixes the potency of indica with the cerebral energy of a sativa in this G-13 Haze and OG Kush cross. Whether you’re out socializing or enjoying your own company, Kushadelic provides a comfortable, versatile buzz in moderate doses. The floral, citrus aroma from Kushadelic’s Haze genetics pierces through dominant earthy and hashy notes. Soma recommends growing Kushadelic in organic soil and allowing 10 to 11 weeks for its full flowering indoors.
