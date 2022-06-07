Buy La Bomba weed near you
The La Bomba weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. It smells gassy, sweet, vanilla, and dank, and tastes similar to its delectable odors. La Bomba comes on relaxing yet engaged, arousing, and hungry. It can’t hurt to try and consummate date night with this trendy dessert—this Spannabis 2022 award-winner is certified fuego.
