Buy Larry Lovestein weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Larry Lovestein products near you
Similar to Larry Lovestein near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Larry Lovestein is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain of Larry OG crossed with Chemdawg 4. The effects of the strain are believed to be uplifting and creative. Larry Lovestein can test as high as 30% THC. The dominant terpenes are myrcene and caryophyllene. Larry Lovestein may help those dealing with depression, PTSD, and stress. The original breeder of this strain is Skunk House Seeds.
Shop Larry Lovestein products near you
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—