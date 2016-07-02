Lemon Daddy is a sativa-dominant cross between the flavorful Super Lemon Haze and a resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Together, these two parents pass on a fresh citrus and grape aroma that lingers after the exhale. Mellow effects settle in shortly after, promoting relaxation and enhanced focus useful for any time of the day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
13
Find Lemon Daddy nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Daddy nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Lemon Daddy
Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Daddy nearby.