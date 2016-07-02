ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lemon Daddy
Hybrid

3.5 13 reviews

Lemon Daddy

Lemon Daddy is a sativa-dominant cross between the flavorful Super Lemon Haze and a resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Together, these two parents pass on a fresh citrus and grape aroma that lingers after the exhale. Mellow effects settle in shortly after, promoting relaxation and enhanced focus useful for any time of the day.

 

Lineage

Super Lemon Haze
Granddaddy Purple
