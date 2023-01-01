Lemon Fire MAC
Lemon Fire MAC is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Fire and MAC, bred by the legendary Capulator. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Its harmonious blend of sativa and indica effects makes it a versatile choice for various occasions. Lemon Fire MAC tests at 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a potent experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Fire MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Lemon Fire MAC features flavors like lemon, earthy, and spicy, providing a delightful sensory experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its pronounced lemon flavor and potential mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Lemon Fire MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Lemon Fire MAC stands out not only for its exceptional flavor and effects but also for its beautiful, frosty buds and vibrant green appearance. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fire MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
