Lemon Up
Lemon Up is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon G and Dosidos #18. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lemon Up has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Lemon Up is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Up effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Up when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Lemon Up features flavors like lemon zest, mint, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Lemon Up typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Lemon Up is a deliciously citrusy strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with lemon flavor. This strain is great for uplifting, relaxing, and socializing. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Up, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
