stock photo similar to Lemon Granita
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD

Lemon Granita

Lemon Granita is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Jack and Frozen Margy. This strain is 45% sativa and 55% indica. Lemon Granita is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Lemon Granita typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Granita’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Granita, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Granita

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lemon Granita products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lemon Granita near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight