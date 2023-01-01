Frozen Margy
Frozen Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Frozen Margy IBL and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Margy is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Frozen Margy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Frozen Margy is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Frozen Margy offers a well-rounded experience, combining the qualities of both sativa and indica strains. We are still learning about Frozen Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
