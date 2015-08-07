Lemon Marmalade is a potent hybrid from Washington State, bred by Platinum Extracts. The strain was developed by crossing Deadhead OG with Cookie Dough, a select phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Caked with trichomes and radiating citrus and diesel fumes, Lemon Marmalade creates a complex flavor mix of lemon and piney Kush with subtle fruit undertones. Lemon Marmalade took home the prize for Best BHO – THC at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle and rumor has it the flower has tested upwards of 30% THC. The effects from Lemon Marmalade come on quick with a euphoric burst of heady energy that quickly levels off into a more relaxing full-bodied experience.
