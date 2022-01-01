Lemon Runtz
Lemon Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Runtz sensations
Lemon Runtz helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 6% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 6% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
