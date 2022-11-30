Lemon Tart
Lemon Tart effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Tart potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Tart is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Super Lemon Haze. Bred by Cali Connection, Lemon Tart is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Tart effects make them feel euphoric, energetic, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Tart when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is ocimene. Lemon Tart features an aroma and flavor profile of tar, tea, and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Tart, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
