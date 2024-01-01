Lemon Tree Punch
Lemon Tree Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Purple Punch. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lemon Tree Punch is a bright and uplifting strain that can energize your day and boost your creativity. Lemon Tree Punch is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Tree Punch effects include feeling focused, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Tree Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Illicit Gardens, Lemon Tree Punch features flavors like citrus, tropical, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Lemon Tree Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Lemon Tree Punch has a beautiful appearance, with light green buds that glisten with trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Tree Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
