Lemon Venom
Lemon Venom is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sensi Star and Big Bud. This strain is a potent and pungent strain that will make you feel like you’ve been bitten by a venomous snake. Lemon Venom is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Venom effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Venom when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Dusted Bud Genetics, Lemon Venom features flavors like pine, diesel and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Lemon Venom typically ranges from $30-$50 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly, Lemon Venom might be the one for you. This strain has a sour and skunky flavor that will make your nose twitch and your eyes water. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Venom, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon VenomOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Venom products near you
Similar to Lemon Venom near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—