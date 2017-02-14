ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lemon Wreck
Hybrid

4.1 63 reviews

Lemon Wreck

aka Lemon Trainwreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 63 reviews

Lemon Wreck

Lemon Wreck (also known as Lemon Trainwreck) is a sativa-dominant cross between Lemon Diesel and Trainwreck. This strain features a taste similar to sour lemon candy, and produces both a strong body and head stone. While it may have stimulating and cerebral effects at first, this is truly a nighttime strain for some as it produces strong sleepy effects over time. Lemon Wreck is helpful to those suffering from insomnia or are in need of relaxation.

Effects

46 people reported 403 effects
Euphoric 54%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 39%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 34%
Insomnia 28%
Pain 28%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

63

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Lemon Wreck

