Lemonder is a body-heavy hybrid with an outstanding aroma. This strain is a cross of Lavender, Super Lemon Haze, and OG Kush, and offers alert mental clarity and relaxing physical effects. The buds glitter with trichomes and are tangled in orange/bronze hairs. Its aroma smells like lemon peel, pine needles, and a sprinkling of earthy spice. Enjoy Lemonder throughout the day as its effects are manageable and won’t pull too firmly toward stimulation or relaxation. Expect smile-inducing euphoria and a calming, carefree body buzz.