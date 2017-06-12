- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
85
zenmama2000
Mike18040
hi2
slothBOP
dlschueler
Find Lemonhead OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemonhead OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Lemonhead OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Lemonhead OG nearby.