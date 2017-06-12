ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

Relaxed 60%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 45%
Talkative 31%
Depression 37%
Stress 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 26%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Holy guacamole this is some great bud. Some of the most beautiful I've ever seen. High thc% ...did I mention freaking gorgeous?! Smells veryyyy lemony. Ok on to the smoke...smooth and tasty, 2 puffs and my stresses melt away. Highly recommend. I got mine at Herbal Wellness Center.
HappyRelaxed
Very nice flower with an awesome head and body high. I can still function very well while using this strain. I don't couch lock and it doesn't wipe me out like some other indica hybrids. Works well with pain and melts any anxiety away. Definitely one of my favorites.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Extraordinary cannabis. Gives you that perma smile. Everything's hilarious and blissful at the same time. My kind of weed. Heard someone in the dispensary waiting room raving about it, so I purchased an eighth. I'll probably go back for more. If you were upset about something you will absolute...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lemonhead OG is definitely a good sativa dominate hybrid! It gives you this focused, uplifted and euphoric sativa high with a nice indica relaxed kick to it but not overwhelming that will get you couch locked. The flavor has this very fresh floral like taste to it that is very smooth with a pungent ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
February is my least favorite winter month in Maryland. I’ve usually exhausted my imagination of indoor projects (not an indoor kind of person). The challenge to stay motivated and keep my mood optimistic during this month is usually met w/defeat. Tried this incredible strain in its concentrated for...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
C4
OG Kush
Lemonhead OG

