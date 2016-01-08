ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 299 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 45%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 47%
Pain 31%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 25%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 31%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Diesel
parent
Strain
Locomotion

