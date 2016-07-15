3C Majestic 12 satisfies all the requirements of a delicious ‘purple’ strain. Leaves of violet and purple? Check. Dense with frosty trichomes and orange pistols? Check. Deep, sweet earthy flavor? Check. Extremely relaxing on the mind and body? Check. This strain is named for a secret committee of scientists, military, and government officials organized to investigate and recover an alien spacecraft—an apt title for this hybrid blend of Space Queen and Obama OG. It hits the mind first, but is closely followed by total body relaxation. Majestic 12 is preferred by patients looking to tackle anxiety and pain at the same time.