ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Majestic 12
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Majestic 12

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 6 reviews

Majestic 12

Majestic 12

3C Majestic 12 satisfies all the requirements of a delicious ‘purple’ strain. Leaves of violet and purple? Check. Dense with frosty trichomes and orange pistols? Check. Deep, sweet earthy flavor? Check. Extremely relaxing on the mind and body? Check. This strain is named for a secret committee of scientists, military, and government officials organized to investigate and recover an alien spacecraft—an apt title for this hybrid blend of Space Queen and Obama OG. It hits the mind first, but is closely followed by total body relaxation. Majestic 12 is preferred by patients looking to tackle anxiety and pain at the same time. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

write a review

Find Majestic 12 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Majestic 12 nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Majestic 12
User uploaded image of Majestic 12

Products with Majestic 12

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Majestic 12 nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Ape Shit, Devil’s Tit, Illuminati, Acid, and More
New Strains Alert: Ape Shit, Devil’s Tit, Illuminati, Acid, and More

Most popular in